BREAKING: Abducted Toronto boy located by police
Toronto police have located 14-year-old Shammah Jolayemi. The boy is safe and has been transported to the hospital for a medical checkup. There will be a news conference tomorrow at a time to be determined.
Shammah went missing at around 8:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Ave, just north of Finch. The Amber Alert, however, was not issued until 16 hours later, after midnight on Thursday morning. Shammah’s parents were not notified for at least nine hours after he did not show up at school.
Superintendent Steven Watts of Toronto Police Services’ Organized Crime Enforcement made the shocking announcement on Thursday that they believe Shammah Jolayemi was abducted as payback for an outstanding debt of $4 million worth of cocaine.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: Abduction of Toronto boy linked to his stepbrother's $4 million cocaine debt
A 14-year-old Toronto boy who was abducted while screaming on Wednesday morning is linked to a major drug debt of $4 million dollars.
Superintendent Steven Watts of Toronto Police Services’ Organized Crime Enforcement says that they believe Shammah Jolayemi was abducted as payback for an outstanding debt of $4 million worth of cocaine.
Watts indicated that there was some communication with the abductors, but would not elaborate.
“This is a 14-year-old innocent child, he is not a part of that business, he is not a part of that lifestyle, and I am saying the full weight of the Toronto police will be brought to bear and we will push forward on this case.” Superintendent Watts said.
“The boy’s step-brother Olalekan Osikoya owes a large debt in relation to a multi-kilo cocaine ring and has since fled the GTA. As a result, we are alleging that two to three males forced Shammah into a dark coloured Jeep Wrangler.”
Shammah was abducted at around 8:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Ave, just north of Finch. The Amber Alert, however, was not issued until 16 hours later, after midnight on Thursday morning. Shammah’s parents were not notified for at least nine hours after he did not show up at school.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Students block Toronto streets in solidarity with anti-pipeline movement
On Wednesday afternoon, Toronto students walked out of their classrooms and took to the streets to express solidarity with anti-pipeline protestors and blockaders across Canada.
The protestors have blocked St. George Street at the corner of Wilcox, chanting “How do you spell racist? RCMP!” and “We want our land back!”
Joining the anti-pipeline protestors were representatives from Israeli Apartheid Week, who unfurled a large banner in support of their cause.
Speaking at the protest was Professor Uahikea Maile from the Centre of Indigenous Politics at the U of Toronto. Professor Maile led a chant of “Reconciliation is dead.”
He went on to claim that reconciliation promoted “indigenous elimination,” “dispossession” and “genocide.”
The protests and blockades throughout Canada that have been going on since February 6, 2020 began as a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in northern British Columbia that was set up to oppose the building of the Coastal GasLink pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory.
Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and the majority of hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
Recently, the Trudeau government announced they had a new deal with the Wet’suwet’en chiefs, but the illegal actions continue.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Average price for a Toronto home now close to $1 MILLION
The average price for a home in Toronto is now coming close to $1 million, showing that housing prices in the city have no sign of slowing down.
This was made clear through a TREBB monthly market figures report, which showed that the average sales price for a home in the GTA $910,000 dollars. This time last year, a house in Toronto cost a meagre $779,791.
All this reveals a 16.7 percent rise in housing prices over the course of a year.
More eyebrow-raising, however, is that these houses are not your bog-standard detached house in Forest Hills, but all types of homes—making affordability in Toronto a serious concern.
Even condos, for instance, now cost $722,675 on average, rising 18 percent from last year. As well as this, the average price for a detached house came to a stonking $1,485,304, making it nearly impossible to afford for ordinary Canadians.
These prices are so exorbitant that there may even be a risk of the Toronto housing market “over-heating.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Thousands STRANDED in Toronto as GO trains blocked by anti-pipeline protestors
The protestor blockade stopping GO Transit service in Toronto has Torontonians and commuters unable to get home to their families.
According to a statement from GO Transit, the developing incident, specifically on Guildwood tracks, GO Trains will “have no choice but to suspend GO Train service on the Lakeshore East corridor between Union and Pickering.”
“Given the way our trains operate through our rail network, this situation has the potential to disrupt customers throughout our entire system. We encourage all customers to explore travel alternatives this evening,” the statement reads.
Additionally, Milton line service has been suspended due to what’s being called a “developing safety incident.” Train service will not resume until a thorough investigation is completed.
Blockades started earlier today, as GO Trains were halted by protestors rail near Belleville, Ontario.
The group on the tracks, known as the “Wet’suwet’en Strong: Hamilton Solidarity,” migrated to the tracks of the Bayview Junction in the Chicago-to-Toronto rail corridor that also serves Amtrak, VIA, and Go Transit, The Globe and Mail reports.
The group said in a Facebook post that they were served with an injunction by police, which they “happily burned.” The group then set up blockades on the GO tracks, which the group has said is in response to the OPP’s dismantling of blockades on Tyendaninaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville.
Those blockades were broken up Monday morning after police forced protestors to leave, eventually arresting 10 people on the scene. The blockades, which stayed up for three weeks, caused nationwide economic stagnation as both CN rail and VIA rail had to temporarily lay off employees, along with other massive inconveniences such as supply shortages.
But after the blockade was taken down, the protestors saw it fit that they continue their rallies, this time on commute tracks.
The group posted on Facebook Monday, saying that “the violence the state has perpetrated towards Indigenous land defenders and their supporters, the forced removal and criminalization of Indigenous people from their lands” was their reason for protesting. “This is a pattern that has existed since settlers came to Turtle Island and that continues to exist today.”
Another blockade has been set up on Highway 6 in Caledonia, Ontario as well. Blockades were set up by a group called Rising Tide Toronto west of Jane St. on Dundas St., earlier today.
An estimated 215,000 people take the GO Trains every day.
Social Media