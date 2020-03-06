BREAKING: Abducted 14-year-old found in Brampton barn, kidnappers still at large
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders appeared in front of media at a press conference on Friday to provide details regarding the abduction of Shammah Jolayemi, the 14-year-old boy who went missing Thursday.
Saunders started by thanking the media, something he says he “doesn’t do often,” then thanking the cooperation with the York Regional Police, the Peel Regional Police, and the Ontario Provincial Police, who “all played a factor in this investigation.”
Saunders laid out the situation. At 8:25 am on Thursday, police were called after reports of someone being abducted into a black Jeep with oversized tires, with someone yelling for help. Later that day, the father of the boy contacted police to report his son missing.
Saunders went on to reveal that the Jeep wrangler was located “on fire” at a nearby park.
“At about 10 pm, the black Jeep wrangler was located, with the vehicle being found on fire at the park.” The motive was due to his older brother’s involvement with a drug rip-off which was estimated to be valued at roughly $4 million.
Police confirmed that the 14-year-old had absolutely nothing to do with that part of the story.
“Shamar was located on Heritage road and Wanless Road in Brampton. He was dishevelled and brought for a medical checkup, and is now safe at home with his mother and father.”
The boy was found in a barn.
Saunders clarified that the investigation is still ongoing, with police still looking for the people responsible for Shamar’s abduction. Saunders said the investigation from hereon will be “aggressive,” with police under the impression that there is a high opportunity for an apprehension to be made.
Police confirmed that they still could not locate the older brother.
“The older brother had very limited contact with us. We don’t know where he is, we definitely know that he’s not in the GTA and we’re uncertain if he’s in the province.”
There are no suspects as of yet.
Police are calling for witnesses to come forward to call the Toronto Police Force at 4168082150, or Crimestoppers at 416222TIPS.
Ontario French and Catholic school boards to join strike despite recent concessions
Amidst talks with the provincial government regarding their contracts, Ontario teachers in the French and English Catholic school systems say they’re planning a walk out from all schools in their respective boards.
The French and English Catholic school boards are two of Ontario’s biggest teacher’s unions, and they have decided they will go ahead with the strike according to CTV News.
These additional school board strikes come after the Ford government agreed to relinquish their previous demands to increase the number of students per classroom, as well as dropped the requirements for mandatory e-learning.
Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has said that the Ford government’s decision to walk back their demands should prompt all four major teachers’ unions to return to the bargaining table.
The striking teachers will be joined by public high school teachers, who will also hold a walkout at nine other school boards, as part of their union’s current series of rotating, one-day strikes.
The teachers’ picket will take place at the provincial legislature on Thursday morning. Union members from both the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation and Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association will be in attendance.
Ford government to provide Ontarians with free treatment for depression and anxiety
Free therapy will soon be available for Ontarians with anxiety and depression according to the Huffington Post. The program is called Mindability, and was announced by the health minister on Tuesday.
“Mindability will be funded just like OHIP (Ontario Health Insurance Plan), with no out-of-pocket cost to patients,” confirmed Minister Christine Elliott.
“Through this groundbreaking program, an individual will receive an assessment from a trained mental health clinician and be offered a therapy program that best addresses their level of need.”
She added that cognitive behavioural therapy would be offered for those suffering from depression or anxiety. “If it’s a more acute episode, if it’s something else that’s happening, they will be treated elsewhere.”
Elliott added that people can sign up for the program over the phone, online or through text message. Patients can receive individual or group therapy as well as over the phone therapy.
Right now, the services have to be provided by a doctor, a psychiatrist or at a hospital to be covered by OHIP. “Not everyone needs to see a psychiatrist,” said Elliott on Tuesday. She added that the waiting lists are “huge.”
“Ontario is finally, finally turning a corner,” she said. The program will begin in the spring of this year and begin to expand shortly afterwards. Elliott added that Mindability will make it easier for those seeking health care to find it.
“No [two] patients are the same. We all know that,” said Elliott. “The long-haul truck driver feeling isolated from friends and family, the middle-aged professional struggling with work performance, the Grade 11 student whose studies are now slipping: each of these individuals has unique needs. But by matching them with the most appropriate level of support, Mindability will make a real difference in their lives.”
This year, Mindability is using $20 million in government money to attempt to treat 80,000 people annually after three to four years of being implemented. The program is part of a mental health strategy being put together by the Progressive Conservative government called Roadmap to Wellness.
In a statement released by mental health service providers on Tuesday, they told Elliott that an increase funding, to the tune of $380 million, is needed from the government annually. This will reduce wait times for things like supportive housing and intensive therapy that may not be offered by the program.
In a statement MPP Bhutila Karpoche said, “Every bit of help is needed, but anything less in mental health funding than the $330 million Doug Ford and Christine Elliott took away is still a cut.”
“And just undoing cuts to mental health funding is nowhere what’s needed.”
Students block Toronto streets in solidarity with anti-pipeline movement
On Wednesday afternoon, Toronto students walked out of their classrooms and took to the streets to express solidarity with anti-pipeline protestors and blockaders across Canada.
The protestors have blocked St. George Street at the corner of Wilcox, chanting “How do you spell racist? RCMP!” and “We want our land back!”
Joining the anti-pipeline protestors were representatives from Israeli Apartheid Week, who unfurled a large banner in support of their cause.
Speaking at the protest was Professor Uahikea Maile from the Centre of Indigenous Politics at the U of Toronto. Professor Maile led a chant of “Reconciliation is dead.”
He went on to claim that reconciliation promoted “indigenous elimination,” “dispossession” and “genocide.”
The protests and blockades throughout Canada that have been going on since February 6, 2020 began as a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in northern British Columbia that was set up to oppose the building of the Coastal GasLink pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory.
Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and the majority of hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
Recently, the Trudeau government announced they had a new deal with the Wet’suwet’en chiefs, but the illegal actions continue.
