Boris Johnson allows Huawei role in 5G networks despite Trump’s warnings
Boris Johnson has agreed to allow China’s massive telecom company, Huawei, to take part in Britain’s 5G network. He made the decision despite the U.S. asking Britain not to include the company in the next-generation communications for fears that they will have too much access to sensitive information.
According to CBC, Johnson has decided that Huawei can only access “non-sensitive” information and can only have 35 percent involvement in the 5G network.
The company would not have access to the core of networks or any sensitive locations like military bases according to the British government.
Donald Trump and the U.S. administration will not be content with the decision as they fear the company could be used by China to access secret information. The U.S. said that they would possibly reduce intelligence cooperation with London.
The new 5G network with its unprecedented speeds is said to be among the largest innovations since the internet was introduced.
After a meeting led by Johnson, Nicky Morgan, the British Communications Secretary said, “This is a U.K.-specific solution for U.K.-specific reasons and the decision deals with the challenges we face right now.”
Cybersecurity officials in Britain have noted that Huawei is always handled as a “high risk” business.
The White House has not yet responded to the actions taken by Johnson.
On Tuesday Huawei’s vice-president, Victor Zhang said, “Huawei is reassured by the U.K. government’s confirmation that we can continue working with our customers to keep the 5G roll-out on track.”
“This evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecoms infrastructure that is fit for the future. It gives the U.K. access to world-leading technology and ensures a competitive market.”
Huawei has claimed that the U.S. does not want the company in Britain because they cannot compete as Huawei is the largest producer of telecom equipment in the world.
Within the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network, Canada is the only country that has not decided whether to work with Huawei on 5G networks.
As Canada continues its rocky relationship with China, things remain uncertain. Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has finished the first stage of extradition hearing but China still has two Canadians detained.
The U.S. has claimed that as the 5G networks grow and evolve, Huawei’s access to different parts of the network will be harder to monitor.
Trump unveils 'deal of the century' Middle East Peace Plan
President Donald Trump has released his Middle East peace plan after long months of speculation. The peace plan proposes a two-state solution, whilst not uprooting any Israelis or Palestinians from their homes.
The announcement was made Tuesday in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump stated that his peace plan “could be the last opportunity” for the Palestinian people.
The proposal has already been rejected by Palestinians, as many took to the Gaza strip early Tuesday after Israel deployed the IDF to the West Bank.
“Today, Israel takes a big step towards peace,” said Trump concerning the deal— labelled the “deal of the century.”
The plan was organized by President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka.
“Palestinians are in poverty and violence, exploited by those seeking to use them as pawns to advance terrorism and extremism. They deserve a far better life,” said Mr. Trump of the matter.
Netanyahu praised the deal and Trump, calling the president “the greatest friend that Israel has had in the White House.”
“The deal of the century is the opportunity of a century, and we’re not going to pass it by,” he said.
Netanyahu is penned to travel to Moscow tomorrow to discuss the plan’s proposals with Vladimir Putin.
The plan also received praise from Israel’s official opposition leader Benny Gantz, who met Trump yesterday and called the plan “a significant and historic milestone.”
The “plan of the century” was rejected by Palestinian leaders in advance, as many believed it would permanently leave the West Bank in the hands of Israel.
“The US administration will not find a single Palestinian who supports this project,” the Palestinian foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday. “Trump’s plan is the plot of the century to liquidate the Palestinian cause.”
An emergency meeting of Palestinian leadership Tuesday.
Palestinian leaders have not been in contact with the Trump White House since the end of 2017, when President Trump made the move to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, moving the US embassy to there from Tel Aviv.
Trump has also said the plan promises $50 billion for the Palestinian people, and that the US would open a Palestinian embassy in “eastern Jerusalem.”
WATCH: Smug CNN host Don Lemon can't stop laughing at Trump voters
Don Lemon, Former GOP strategist and never-Trumper Rich Wilson, and New York Times writer Wahahat Ali had quite the laugh Saturday night, at the expense of the southern and the uneducated.
A clip from over this past weekend has emerged of the three having a forced, but unscripted exchange on CNN after discussing reports that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “screamed and cursed” at a reporter, ordering her to point to Ukraine on a map.
That’s when Rich Wilson stepped in with a joke that left Don Lemon laughing for
“Look, he also knows deep in his heart that Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter U and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it. He knows that this is, you know, an administration defined by ignorance of the world, and so that’s partly him playing to their base and playing to their audience, you now, the credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump, that wants to think that ‘Donald Trump’s the smart one, and y’all—y’all elitists are dumb.”
This joke, which left Lemon laughing for an entire 1 minute and 3 seconds and eventually wiping tears with a serviette on live television, eventually went to Ali contributing with a crude southern accent, mocking rednecks.
“You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spelling…your reading…knowing other countries…sipping your latte,” said Ali, before eventually apologizing for seemingly crossing a line.
Though online backlash was swift, the pundits felt no need to apologize, making a point not to. Ali posted to Twitter later, tweeting “Not going to apologize for it either. If you’re willing to believe and promote these absurd and dangerous lies, well, you deserve to be mocked for it.”
President Trump eventually retweeted the video, where Rick Wilson responded that “the most beautiful part of the entirely contrived phony bullshit outrage about that segment isn’t that I insulted the Maga demo. The best part is how they’re repeating the now-classic UCrane bit and amplifying a line that clearly made [Donald Trump] furious.”
Donald Trump tweets the logo of the United States Space Force
President Donald Trump released the first glimpse of the United States Space Force on Friday afternoon. The logo has been met with instant enthusiasm with many social media users comparing it to the iconic Star Trek logo.
“After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!” Trump tweeted.
The tweet has led to a lot of online chatter and enthusiasm about the newest branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.
OAN anchor Jack Posobeic tweeted that “Space Force is going to do amazing things for America. When the actual plans are declassified, people are going to be very, very proud of their country.”
In December 2019, Congress created the space operations branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Rapper YG, who shamed a kid for not disavowing Trump, has been arrested
Rapper YG, short for Young Gangster, had Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies arrived at the rapper’s home this morning, as police say they have a search and arrest warrant related to a robbery case, according to TMZ.
The Sheriff’s department reportedly said they were close to cracking a murder case that has YG as a suspect, as the rapper’s van was involved in a police chase across Los Angeles that sadly ended in the death of a 65-year-old man biking through the city.
It’s currently unclear if the raid is related to the case.
The behaviour from YG, though, contradicts his public persona as a virtuous and highly moral person. Take for example the strong moral stance YG takes on the song “FDT,” short for Fuck Donald Trump.
Though the song is in line with the popular opinion of most rappers, YG took it one step further when he infamously publicly shamed then-17-year-old Austin Joyner at one of his concerts for refusing to yell the catchy chorus to his song. The boy, named Keenon Jackson, believes that he was singled out and brought on stage for his staying silent while the rest of the crowd chanted “Fuck Trump.”
The event was captured on video and went viral with TMZ reporting on the event. Joyner says “all I did was stand there.” He didn’t participate in the chant because he didn’t feel comfortable and as a result, he says he was hauled on stage and publicly humiliated.
Joyner stated then that he didn’t want to make any political statements.
Joyner respects freedom of speech but feels that YG “crossed a line” by trying to force him to say words on demand that he didn’t agree with. Joyner stated that “every person is entitled to their own beliefs, unfortunately not everyone respects that.”
Joyner later released a letter on Twitter giving his perspective, writing that he only spoke for himself, and not as the “white boy” that YG called him.
Joyner finishes his post by wishing YG well, hoping the rapper can learn from the experience and become a better person.
