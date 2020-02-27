BLIZZARD warning for southern Ontario with possible ‘sudden reduced visibility’ in GTA
A blizzard warning is in effect for certain areas off Lake Huron this evening.
The warning has been issued for Hanover, Dundlak, Southern Grey County, Saugeen Shores, Kincardine and Southern Bruce County.
The conditions are expected to include poor visibility and widespread whiteout conditions that are expected to worsen throughout the night and carry into Friday.
Travel conditions in the area will be poor due to the snow blowing off of Lake Huron, which will create the near whiteout conditions in some areas.
Snowfall is expected to reach more than 50 cm.
Environment Canada expects the squall to start to move southward and become less intense by Friday afternoon.
If you find yourself in these areas, Environment Canada suggests that you “protect yourself from wind, cold and disorientation by staying sheltered, indoors or with your vehicle. If you become stranded in a vehicle do not leave.”
The Weather Network suggests that the squalls may also continue to spread throughout the GTA with possibilities of “sudden reduced visibility.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
'FROST QUAKES': severe cold alert for Greater Toronto
The drop in temperature has been a bit much for many, including the earth’s surface. Toronto experienced what are known as “frost quakes” Friday, a rare weather phenomenon.
“My girlfriend and I were sleeping—and my girlfriend is a very heavy sleeper—but this boom woke up the two of us,” said Joel Lopez, who lives near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue to the Toronto Star.
“It was really loud.”
Lopez described the crack as sounding like a water pipe burst which he heard around 2 a.m. and again at around 7 a.m. Lopez heard another crack that he said sounded like someone dropping a dumbbell through his bathroom vent which seemed to cause a vibration.
The scientific name is “cryoseism,” and it occurs when there is a sudden drop in temperature that goes from above freezing to below 0 degrees Celcius which causes the water in the ground to freeze.
Kelly Sonnenberg a Weather Network meteorologist, explained the process of frost quakes, “The rapid cool-down allows groundwater to freeze and then expand causing loud cracking or popping sounds of the ground splitting,” Sonnenburg said. “Even minor shaking or rattling can be occasionally felt.”
Sonnenburg said that quakes are most common during midnight and dawn, when the temperatures hit their lowest overnight lows. Soil and rock that are saturated with water begin to expand which puts pressure on the soil and rock until an explosion occurs.
An extreme cold alert for Toronto has been issued by Environment Canada for Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop to -30 C with windchill for the GTA.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Environment Canada suffers tech drought, despite billing taxpayers $19.3 million for new tech
Environment Canada reportedly complained about running out of computers, despite spending a whopping amount of taxpayer money on new computers, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
In a breathless email obtained by an access of information request, Sophie Cimon-Kingsley, the ministry’s head of human resources wrote, “My assistant was informed this afternoon that the department has run out of computers … I’m hearing from my team there are no computers available to deploy to new employees.”
These recent shortages come in despite of the department buying 1,751 new computers in 2012 and then 1,313 more in 2013. This vast expenditure continues: between 2015 to 2018, Environment Canada forked out for another 4,747 computers. The total cost of these purchases were $3.59 million.
More worryingly, however, the department plans to spend another $19.3 million by 2023 for more gadgets. It may come as a surprise then, that the managers of the department are still gasping for more taxpayer money.
In an estimation published this week, The Professional Institute of the Public Service suggested that federal agencies spend a staggering $1.3 billion per year on private computer technicians.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
WATCH: Dramatic drone footage of St. John's post blizzard
Drone footage has captured what St. John’s looks like post blizzard. The province saw record breaking snowfall during Friday’s storm as certain areas even endured the biggest snow storm they have ever seen.
Some people have taken advantage of the situation and are enjoying the snow while it’s around.
Many cars ended up completely buried and even some doorways were snowed in.
Many brave people had to work non-stop through the storm in order to keep those around them safe. Among them were firefighters, nurses and police.
Danny Breen, the Mayor of St. John’s asked for residents to remain patient while the city deals with the aftermath of the storm.
“You’re not being forgotten. The first goal is to get all the roads to have one cut in them.” said Breen.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
State of emergency declared for St John's Newfoundland due to extreme weather
A state of emergency was declared for St. John’s today due to a giant storm system that is moving through eastern Newfoundland.
Northeast Avalon can expect as much as 75 cm of snow throughout the day today.
The blizzard passing through the area is forcing the city of St. John’s to brace themselves for strong winds and heavy snowfall.
Danny Breen, the Mayor of St. John’s declared that the city is in a state of emergency around 11 a.m. NT. During the state of emergency, all businesses have been ordered to close and all vehicles outside of emergency crew vehicles have been told to stay off the roads.
Breen told CBC News, “Anybody that’s out right now, you need to return to your home and you need to stay there until we lift the state of emergency.”
Over 75 centimetres of snow has been forecast for the Avalon Peninsula by tonight and winds up to 150 km/h are expected in coastal areas.
Even snowplows have been pulled from highways by Newfoundland and Labrador’s government.
The conditions in the area started to get much worse during the morning as visibility worsened.
Breen noted, “When you get the high winds like that, and the snow, there’s just so many issues at play that you really do need to just shut it down, get everything cleaned up.”
Breen also mentioned that this is the harshest storm he can recall in decades. He said he does not know when he will be able to lift the order.
Snow was falling at approximately 10 centimetres and hour in St. John’s this morning and could continue at 5 centimetres an hour through the rest of the day.
Environment Canada Meteorologist, Mike Vandenberg said, “This is gonna be a bad storm,” he added, “Visibility is expected to stay pretty bad with a lot of snow blowing around for the next 36 hours or so.”
Many schools have been closed by the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District. Metrobus also called off its transportation services and the St. John’s International Airport has cancelled most flights.
Vanderberg noted that recovering from the storm could take days as the storm will likely continue through to Saturday afternoon.
There is also a possibility of rising water levels and flooding near the region’s coast.
“One of our biggest concerns is that motorists may slow down due to poor visibility, get stuck in the snow, that sort of thing, and then a second motorist comes along and makes contact with the first — collides with the first,” said RCMP Const. Dave Bourden.
St. John’s residents are asked to stay indoors until further notice.
Social Media