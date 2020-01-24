Trending

24 Jan 2020

BLIZZARD: snowstorm set to hit Ontario
Nico Johnson, 6 hours ago 1 min read  
Southern Ontario is going to be affected by a snowstorm this weekend, according to the Weather Network.

The storm is expected to snow-slap areas around the 401 and 407 corridors, affecting parts of the Greater Toronto Area and rural Ontario that surrounds it. Downtown Toronto, however, will be less affected than the regions that surround it with mild temperatures.

Cities that are expected to be affected include Toronto, Mississauga, and towns going east along the 401 like Whitby and Oshawa. Peterborough, for example, could get as much as 25 cm of snow through Sunday morning.

The week has been mild in Ontario, and a sudden snowstorm may serve as a surprise to many Ontarians who were enjoying the lukewarm weather.

So far, winter in Ontario has been especially good this winter. In January, it has stayed above zero frequently, with the sun keeping the inhabitants warm.

After the weekend, the temperature is expected to return to normal—creating a slushy Sunday for the province.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that parts of Ontario would receive up to 50-60 cm of snow. This is incorrect, with 20-25 cm of snow expected through parts of the province. The Post Millennial regrets the error.

