Bell Let’s Talk shows Canadians opening up 

Today is Bell Let’s Talk day and Canadians from across the country are opening up to share their stories about mental health. Many Canadians went to Twitter to talk about their struggles, friends and family members they’ve lost to mental illness, and to show their support to those who are dealing with it.
Bell Let’s Talk day began in 2011 as a corporate commitment to raising awareness around mental health and an attempt to end the stigma that surrounds it. It is the single largest commitment to mental health in Canada.
Many Twitter users are sharing their stories of their struggles and those who commented below showed their support.
Brave Canadians opened up today about the individuals closest to them that have been lost as a result of unchecked or misunderstood anxiety and depression.
One Twitter user compared the way we approach our mental health to the way we perceive our physical health–the two aren’t that different after all.
A security video posted here shows just how much even a stranger might care about you. Symbolizing the importance of an open and honest dialogue around mental illness, free from judgement.
Bell pledged 5¢ for every applicable text, call, tweet and retweet, social media video view and use of our Facebook frame or Snapchat filter.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Feds evacuating Canadians from China, issue travel warning
As the coronavirus contagion continues to spread, the Trudeau government has crafted a plan to help evacuate Canadians from China.
Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne held a press conference on Wednesday in which he said there is a plane ready to help Canadians get back to Canada, first reported by Global News.
Champagne said there are 160 Canadians requesting assistance from the federal government to return to Canada.
“We have secured an aircraft that could bring those Canadians who wish to leave back to Canada,” said Champagne to reporters.
The Liberal government has also released a revised travel advisory for China, telling Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to the country.
Air Canada and other airlines are halting flights to China after the demand to travel to that country has dropped as fewer people want to fly their because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to CBC News.
Air Canada usually runs 33 flights weekly to China, but for at least the month of February they will not offer any flights, according to CBC News.
Latest reports from China say over 6,000 people have contracted the coronavirus there.
Millions of Chinese remain in lockdown in Wuhan and neighbouring cities.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Tim Hortons cancels Beyond Meat products from menu
Beyond Meat products will no longer be sold at Tim Horton’s anymore in Canada. The coffee and doughnut chain had previously carried both a Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich as well as a Beyond Meat burger.
Both items were initially sold at nearly all of the approximately 4,000 locations until last September when the products were reduced to being sold only in Ontario and British Columbia.
“We introduced Beyond Meat as a limited time offer. We are always listening to our guests and testing new products that align to our core menu offerings. We may offer Beyond Meat again in the future,” Tim Hortons said in an e-mailed statement.
This marks the first blip in Beyond Meat’s fast-growing company, the plant-based meat maker currently holds partnerships with Dunkin’ Donuts, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s in the US They have also just inked a new deal in Canada with Subway as they will take on their meatball subs at locations across the country, according to the National Post.
A spokesperson on behalf of Beyond Meat confirmed that the offer with Tim Horton’s was a limited time promotion and that they may work with them again in the future. Tim Hortons’ parent company, R.B.I. Inc. has not released a statement at this time.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
JUG HEADS: Travellers use water jugs as protection masks
Many people are dealing with coronavirus prevention by using a face mask, however some have taken the extra mile for their personal health security. A traveller at Vancouver International Airport was seen wearing a water bottle to cover his entire face. A photo of the man was quickly shared throughout Twitter and other social media.
It may be an acquired look, but this man is not alone. Multiple accounts of the same practice have been reported internationally over the last couple of days according to the Daily Hive.
Health authorities in British Columbia confirmed that they have received their first presumptive case of coronavirus. A man returning from Wuhan last week began to feel an “onset of symptoms” upon his arrival. The man voluntarily isolated himself while awaiting the results from a check-up with health officials. A diagnostic test was administered by Vancouver Coastal Health and came back positive last night.
The National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg will test the lab results a second time to confirm however it will take a couple days before the results will be certain. Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, said the risk of spreading the virus within BC “remains low.” in a statement. “All necessary precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of infection. We have multiple systems in place to prepare for, detect and respond, in order to prevent the spread of serious infectious diseases in the province.”
She adds, “It is not necessary for the general public to take special precautions beyond the usual measures recommended to prevent other common respiratory viruses during the winter period.
“Regular hand washing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow sleeve, disposing of tissues appropriately and avoiding contact with sick people are important ways to prevent the spread of respiratory illness generally.”
The Ontario health authority stated that there are currently 11 additional cases under investigation at the moment.
A total of three people are currently under investigation in Quebec for potential cases. Ontario has two confirmed cases in Toronto. A husband was screened at the airport and shown to have recently travelled to Wuhan, China. He was put into isolation immediately before his diagnosis was confirmed. His wife was also found to have contracted the virus.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Canadian jurors who face mental health issues should be able to talk about it
Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day, a day to promote awareness around issues of mental health. It’s encouraging that recently there is much increased awareness about the causes and symptoms of mental health issues. However, one group of Canadians sometimes overlooked are those who are asked to fulfil the last mandatory form of civic duty since the abolition of conscription–jurors.
Imagine having your life interrupted to sit on a jury. Imagine during the trial being exposed to horrific evidence. No matter how gruesome you can’t close your eyes, and you can’t turn away. You have to sit there and take it in, all the while doing your best to keep your emotions in check and remain objective. Now imagine following the conclusion of the trial being sequestered for hours, if not days or weeks, with 11 strangers reviewing gruesome evidence, and applying difficult facts to complex law. You want to reach the right verdict. However, you are understandably stressed having regard for the gravity of the decision in seeing that justice is done. Now imagine after reaching a verdict never being able to talk about the deliberation process with anyone for life–not even a mental health professional.
That is precisely what jurors in high stakes trials across Canada face. Indeed, talking about the deliberation process with anyone, even a mental health professional, is not just forbidden, it is a criminal offence pursuant to section 649 of the Criminal Code. This is often known as the jury secrecy rule.
The experience of jurors varies considerably. After all, people react differently to different things. Some jurors are able to more or less get on with their life even in the most difficult of trials. Others are haunted by the experience and suffer from stress, anxiety and even PTSD, years and even decades later. Tina Daenzer who served on the jury of the1995 Paul Bernardo trial continues to suffer from the experience. Although the crimes of Bernardo are about as horrific as they come, there are gruesome trials every day in Canada that don’t receive the same level of notoriety.
Being unable to talk about the deliberation process with anyone, for life, is a serious impediment to getting help for jurors who are suffering. When I served on the Justice Committee in the last Parliament, we undertook a study on juror supports, and the jurors we heard from told us this. After all, how can one get better when they are unable to talk about the core of their injury?
That is why a key recommendation of our unanimous all-party report was to amend section 649 and carve out a narrow exception to the jury secrecy rule. That narrow exception would allow former jurors who are suffering from mental health issues arising from their jury service to discuss all aspects of their jury service with a mental health professional bound by confidentiality. This exception would protect the integrity of the jury secrecy rule, the purpose of which is to protect the sanctity of the deliberation process, the finality of a verdict and the privacy of jurors, while enabling former jurors to get the full mental health support that they need and deserve.
Too often good ideas in parliamentary committee reports are forgotten as reports go on shelves and collect dust. That’s what might have happened had I not decided to introduce my Private Members’ Bill C-417 in the last Parliament to implement this key recommendation. In the non-partisan spirit of the Bill, in which there was complete consensus from all witnesses when the Justice Committee studied the issue, I asked then NDP MP Murray Rankin to second the Bill. To his credit, Justice Minister David Lametti was immediately supportive, and with the government’s help I was able to get Bill C-417 passed expeditiously through the House of Commons with unanimous support at all stages. Unfortunately, there was insufficient time for the Bill to pass in the Senate before the dissolution of Parliament. As a result, it died on the order paper.
Fortunately in this Parliament, Conservative Senator Pierre-Hughes Boisvenu has introduced a substantively similar Bill S-207 in the Senate, which I am proud to be the House of Commons sponsor. As one of the first Bills introduced in this Parliament, thanks to the leadership of Senator Boisvenu, I am much more confident that there will be sufficient time for the Bill to clear both houses of Parliament.
Jurors play a critical role in the administration of justice in Canada. Carving out this exception is a small but important change that will go a long way to help former jurors. I am hopeful that Parliamentarians from all parties will put aside partisanship, as they did in the last Parliament, and see that Senator Boisvenu’s Bill S-207 is passed unanimously and expeditiously.
Social Media