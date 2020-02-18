BC mayor campaigns for Terry Fox to be on new five-dollar bill
There is much speculation as to who will be the face of the new Canadian five-dollar bill. Terry Fox is a name that keeps popping up in conversation about nominating a worthy candidate. Fox’s hometown of Port Coquitlam, B.C. is campaigning to get him on the bill.
Terry Fox became a national hero in 1980 when he attempted to run across Canada with one leg in an effort to raise money for cancer research. Fox was 22-years-old at the time and made it more than 5,300 kilometres beginning in St. John’s, Newfoundland before his run was cut short in Thunder Bay, Ontario due to cancer spreading to Fox’s lungs. He died ten months later, June 28, 1981.
His run lives on in many countries as an annual fundraiser that has since gone on to raise millions of dollars for cancer research called the Terry Fox Run.
“Terry has just an amazing legacy, not only here in his hometown of Port Coquitlam, not only in British Columbia, not only in Canada but around the world,” said Brad West, Mayor of Port Coquitlam.
“He has inspired, and he continues to inspire, millions of people.”
Anyone is eligible to be nominated to be the new face of the five-dollar bill as long as they are a Canadian citizen and have been dead for 25 years or more. Nominations close on March 11 and will then be reviewed by an independent advisory council that will be responsible for comprising a shortlist. Minister of Finance, Bill Morneau, will have the final say on who is chosen.
Port Coquitlam included a link on its home page to help direct people to the Bank of Canada’s nomination page in an effort to help get Fox on the bill.
“He really embodies all the values that all of us, no matter where we live, hold dear to our heart, so I think that Terry would be a great unifying national choice for our country,” said West.
“Terry was a normal guy, and he came from a very normal family in Port Coquitlam, and it was inspiring as a little guy in PoCo to hear that story.
“To have that recognized nationally in a way that would be enduring, and would be interacting regularly with, every time we picked up a $5 bill, is really hard to describe.”
Mayor West even wrote to Morneau and Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz to express the formal support of Port Coquitlam.
WATCH: B.C. man in Speedo waterskis down the street, becomes legend
The internet has dubbed him “Speedo-man” after a video posted shows a man skiing down residential streets being pulled by a pick-up truck. Zak Mousseau is the fashionable athlete who claims he was “just bored” that day.
Fernie, a ski-town in the mountainous East Kootenays had a power outage on Feb. 1 and it was Mousseai and his friends who decided to make the most of a rainy day according to Vernon Info News.
The video shows Mousseau donning only a speedo and a pair of skis, gliding through the slushy streets.
“The streets were filled with water and I just wanted to go for a rip,” he said. “I was just thinking to myself ‘what would Vin Diesel do?’ So I just channelled my inner Vin Diesel and obviously the Speedo was the (right) move.”
Mousseau used his friend’s vehicle to propel him down the town streets which were flooded due to recent high temperatures. Neighbours seemed to enjoy his antics and one of them filmed the scene.
“It was mostly my idea,” Mousseau said. “It was only one stretch of maybe like a block that you could pond skim and we lapped it. We probably did like six laps,” he said. “The whole street was outside because they were all on the same program. The power was out and they (weren’t doing anything).”
Mousseau was surprised to learn that the video went viral having been shared almost 9,000 times on Facebook and picked up by multiple news outlets.
“That’s my stunt Speedo,” Mousseau said, adding he’d be happy to do it again. He seems to be enjoying his newfound viral fame, changing his Instagram handle to “man_in_speedo”.
Seven all-time funny Canadian comedians
It’s the day after Bell Let’s Talk; the best medicine to deal with the winter blues is to have a good laugh.
Canada is home to some of the funniest humans on the planet. Our sense of humour is unique to our home and native land for its particular brand of self-deprecating, likeable dry wit. It seems to me that Canadians grow up watching classic American stand-ups and then filter that through our storyteller style of humour.
Canadian comedians are often forced to adventure to the United States or the UK in order to make a living, but it’s hard to hold it against them, especially when they retain the hoser twinkle in their eye. The Post Millennial takes a look at seven of the funniest Canadians to ever take the stage.
- Norm MacDonald, born in Quebec City and perhaps best known as the anchor on SNL’s “Weekend Update”, he is often referred to as a comedian’s comedian. That may be true, but he’s the funniest guy around in many a fella’s books. We’ll let his stand-up attest to that. In clip here from Late Night, Letterman cordially asked MacDonald to give the final stand-up performance on his show.
2. Jim Carrey, born in New Market, Ontario, is the man who is now universally known for his outstanding comedic performances in movies such as Dumb and Dumber, Ace Ventura, and Me, Myself and Irene. His glowing sketches on the hit 90s show In Living Colour. But did you know that Carrey got his start as a stand up?
3. John Candy was born in New Market as well Candy met a tragic early death in 1994 at the age of 43. In such a short span of time Candy he managed to be a major player on the sketch show SCTV, had a string of blockbuster comedies including, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Uncle Buck, Stripes, Canadian Bacon and Spaceballs just to name a few. It seemed every great in the business wanted to work with Candy–and it’s easy to see why. Not only was he a performer with instant likability but he had a kindness to his demeanour that to this day remains unmatched in Canadian comedy. A candid home interview shows that side of Candy here.
4. Martin Short was born in Hamilton, Ontario. This funny man was on the cast of the infamous SCTV too. Martin Short is best known for his explosive performances and his original characters like Jiminy Glick. He is now 69 years of age and still tours extensively alongside his longtime comedy companion Steve Martin. A recent guest appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon shows that after all these years, he’s still got it.
5. Leslie Nielsen, born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Nielsen got his start as a dramatic actor in film and television in the 50s through to the 70s before making the leap over to comedy in the 1980s. He seemed to bring that classic dramatic deadpan style to the comedic stage with hit film series such as Airplane and the The Naked Gun trilogy. He was even introduced to a new generation of comedy lovers with his appearances in the Wayne brothers’ Scary Movie series. Here is a classic clip of Nielsen’s dry wit at work.
6. Cathy Jones was born in St. John’s, Newfoundland. She is one of the original cast members of Canada’s longest running comedy show ever, This Hour Has 22 Minutes. She is also the only cast member to be present for every single season since its initial airing back in 1992. What makes Jones so special is the versatility of her characters. She can play young, old, man or woman, with ease. Here is her demo reel to showcase just how dynamic of a performer she continues to be.
7. Mike Myers was born in Scarborough, Ontario. This guy has many feats to boast about from his time on City Limits, Second City and SNL. City Limits is actually where a young Myers first began crafting the infamous Wayne of Wayne’s World. SNL is where he honed is and on the silver screen he perfected it. Austin Powers was box office and gold and Myers showcased his dramatic skills with such films as Studio 54 and a sublime cameo in Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds. Let’s take a look at another one of Myer’s many characters in this 1993 SNL sketch.
