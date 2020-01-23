Australian youth are having way less sex than their parents
Young people are not having sex near as often as the older generation. Experts are saying that this is due to the impact of pornography, social media and dating apps.
The survey found that about 40 percent of 18 to 24 year olds have never had sex. It also finds that 15 percent of this demographic have sex monthly compared to 30 percent of people aged 40 to 49. The survey was drawn from 50,000 people.
According to Australian sexologist, Jacqueline Hellyer, teenagers are replacing real world interaction with online contact possibly causing them to lose their ability to communicate in person.
Hellyer told the Daily Telegraph, “Communicating with potential dates via text means young adults are missing out on tone, body language and human contact that comes with meeting in real life.”
Susan Tuckwell is a sex therapist out of Sydney. She noted that certain people “can only be aroused by pornographic images” and some are struggling to move from digital relationships to real ones.
Tuckwell noted, “They are sitting on their devices getting a little bit titillated but for some reason when it comes to making direct human contact it’s too anxiety-producing.”
Hellyer added that dating apps provide so many options that they create choice paralysis.
Another reason experts give for the lack of sex in the younger generation is the fear of how they look while naked.
They added that pornography creates the idea that the act of sex should only occur between “beautiful” people. This idea encourages things such as cosmetic surgery.
“The ideal woman is meant to look like a breastfeeding mum up from the waist up and a prepubescent child from the waist down,” said Hellyer.
Tuckwell said that some women’s main concern is getting themselves into a position that looks nice instead of focusing on the act itself.
Australia hit by golf-ball sized hail, dust and flooding on top of fires
More extreme weather is hitting Australia as they see giant dust storms, hail and flooding on top of the wildfires.
Australia’s capital, Canberra, was hit by a hailstorm that dropped golf ball sized hail over the city on Monday. Cars were dented and given broken windows by the falling ice and debris fell to the ground.
The dust storm came through and hit New South Wales. Global News reported the wall of dust being 300 kilometers long with winds blowing as fast as 107 kilometers per hour.
Brisbane and Gold Coast in eastern Australia saw flash floods after being hit by heavy storms.
The wildfires are raging on along with the other extreme weather. The rainfall that has recently come to NSW has helped the fires but only to a certain extent.
So far, we know that 28 people have lost their lives due to the fires. Approximately 2,600 homes have been demolished as the fires have covered over 10 million hectares.
According to Authorities, rising temperatures could cause fires to become more dangerous over the next week.
Hero dog herds hundreds of sheep to safety during bushfires in Australia
Many of those involved in fighting the Australian bushfires are considered heroic. Patsy the dog is one of them.
When the wildfires were combing over land in Upper Murray, Victoria on New Year’s Eve, many animals were searching for somewhere safe.
According to Global News, the 6-year-old dog herded about 900 sheep for hours until they found safety.
The Kelpie/Border Collie’s owner, Stephen Hill said, “I’d have been stuffed without Patsy.”
“She’s earned front-seat privileges for the rest of her life.”
Now, Patsy has a social media channel and there are pictures and some footage of the dog working away.
In one picture, the caption reads, “This is Patsy just after she and her human brought the sheep to safety on the morning of New Year’s Eve. Cool as a cucumber, Patsy waited with him until the fire got close enough to fight with a tractor and water pump. What a team!”
Her owner wrote, “I never dreamed that these 20 seconds of Patsy in a paddock would spread across the world, and that me posting pictures of a little black and white dog would become my way to help my hometown recover from the worst fires in living memory.”
“It’s funny how life works sometimes. These fires are not over. Not even close to being over. They will burn for weeks, months even, and communities all over Australia are going to be hit just like Corryong has been.”
With other animals still in need, the New South Wales government is planning on dropping literal tons of food. Included will be carrots and sweet potatoes to help the endangered brush-tailed rock-wallabies and more.
In a statement on Sunday, the NSW environment minister, Matt Kean noted, “The wallabies were already under stress from the ongoing drought, making survival challenging”
More wildlife recovery measures are planned and it is hoped that the food drops will help the endangered species.
An estimated half a billion animal lives have been lost due to the Australian wildfires.
Australia's wildfires: Bear the dog is here to help
An Australian border collie is helping to locate koala bears amidst the Australian wildfires.
As the fires rip through the countryside, the wildlife are being killed by the thousands.
The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) has put together a team of five dogs in the hopes of helping to locate as many animals as possible, namely koala bears. One of the rescue dogs named Bear.
Bear was bought as a puppy by a family from a local pet shop, however Bear’s high-energy proved to be too much for the family and they decided to donate him to the IFAW. The dog was brought to the Detection Dogs for Conservation, an initiative created by University of the Sunshine Coast in Queensland.
The initiative is partnered with the IFAW and Bear was tested out there to see if he’d be a good fit for the program. “Within minutes, the team knew he was ‘the one’ they’d been looking for to train on live koalas,” Aurore Lepastoural said, a spokesperson for IFAW.
The initiative is run in partnership with IFAW, which was founded in Canada over 50 years ago.
“He is high-energy, obsessive, doesn’t like to be touched and is completely uninterested in people, which sadly means he doesn’t make the ideal family pet,” she added. “But these qualities do make him a perfect candidate for a detection dog, which is exactly why he was chosen.”
Bear is currently on the ground working to rescue koalas impacted by the devastating bushfires burning around Australia.
“Bear is one of the few dogs in the world able to find koala by the scent of their fur, which is a real asset to find these little survivors who are hiding in the trees,” Aurore Lepastourel said.
The dogs are highly trained and know not to come into direct contact with the koalas due to potential germ transfer but rather run to the base of the trees the koalas are hiding in. It will then wait for a human rescuer to come retrieve the koala.
“Koalas tend to climb high in the trees to protect themselves from danger,” Lepastourel said. “This is also why they’re deeply affected by fires and why it is hard to find them, which requires the amazing skills of Bear.”
The Guardian reported that an estimated 25,000 koalas have died in the fires on Kangaroo Island alone thus far. Rescuers are doing everything they can to keep the wildfires contained.
Australian arsonist receives death threats
An Australian man accused with setting fires during the province of Victoria’s bushfire season has been subjected to a monsoon of death threats for what locals believe was his role in setting the country ablaze.
Michael Truong, 36, was arrested 20 kilometres east of Bairnsdale by Johnsonville police last week, and has since had to deal with waves of death threats during his court appearance, where he was charged with starting bushfires.
Over 500 million hectares of land in Victoria has burnt out in the East Gippsland area, with three people confirmed dead. In total, more than 25 have died in this year’s fires, with an estimated 500 million animals also dying.
Truong was setting fires in the bushland when he was approached by local residents who grew suspicious of him and his loitering vehicle. Residents say that Truong was setting ablaze shrubbery with paper.
Truong was quickly taken into custody by local police. Detective Sergeant Margaret Schulz
“He was (caught) straight away, because of the location, the neighbours were onto him straight away and they then rang the CFA,” Schulz told Daily Mail Australia.
“It was a very small fire and it’s certainly not linked to what’s going on in relation to all the other fires. All our fires have been started by lightening strikes.”
After being discovered by locals, Truong attempted to flee the scene, though he was quickly stopped and apprehended until police arrived.
Truong, who has no permanent address, is believed to have been living in his vehicle, with there currently being no motive for the fires or why he was in Victoria in the first place.
Truong is only a suspect in one fire, according to Detective Schulz. “There is no information at this point that he has been responsible for anything else. Obviously he’s got some issues,” she said.
Police say Truong has not co-operated with their investigation, even complaining to court officials that locals had “banged on his windows” upon his arrest.
Despite being hit with countless death threats both in the courthouse and online, Detective Schulz believes those who arrested Truong were “quite restrained.”
“I was actually thinking he’s lucky nothing more had happened,’ she said. ‘As to what his plan was or why he was doing it, Lord only knows.”
In 2019, 12 people in Victoria were charged with causing bushfires.
