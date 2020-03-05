Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism
Toronto Police are searching for a 14-year-old teen who was abducted at around 8:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Ave, just north of Finch.
The teen’s parents weren’t made aware of his disappearance until after he was expected to return home from school around 5:30 p.m. An Amber Alert rang out just after midnight Thursday morning, hours after the abduction.
The boy’s name is Shammah and he was wearing a gray hoodie, a shiny black coat, gray track pants with a thin orange stripe and black and yellow Nike Air Jordans at the time of his abduction, according to police.
Witnesses say two men pushed him into a van Wednesday morning while he was screaming “help me, help me.”
Many people took to Twitter to express the anger about the Amber Alert, specifically angered that the alert took so long.
Many Torontonians wanted to know why it took so long—about 16 hours—for Toronto Police to send out the Amber Alert, calling the delay potentially racist.
Others were upset for entirely different reasons, such as being woken up in the middle of the night and their proximity to the abduction. One Twitter user writing.
“Okay I know there are those who will be angry at me for saying this BUT there is no point in an amber alert at 11 at night from Toronto Police going out to places like here 1865.3 kms away, officially over a 20-hour drive,” tweeted one annoyed Ontarian. “Amber Alerts were meant for a quick response in the area.”
“I just want you to know, an Amber alert in Thunder Bay doesn’t help anyone in Toronto. There isn’t much we can do,” wrote another. “There, I made it better lol.”
Toronto Police are still searching for Shammah Jolayemi and they urge anyone with information to come forward.
AMBER ALERT: 14 year-old Toronto boy abducted
An Amber Alert has been broadcast by police after a 14 year-old boy who screamed for help before being shoved into a Jeep in North York early Wednesday morning.
Two men pushed Shammah Jolayemi into the car around 8:26 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue, north of Finch Avenue West, at 353 Driftwood Avenue. His parents did not know he was missing until 5:30 p.m. that evening, when he did not come home from school.
Witness accounts noted that “a 14 year-old boy was observed to be screaming ‘help me, help me’ and forced into a black jeep wrangler by two males, who drove away.”
“This is not a parental abduction,” said Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell. “We don’t believe this was a joke or any type of prank.”
Jolayemi is described as five-foot-eleven to six feet. He has a slim build, short dark brown hair and was wearing a grey hoodie and track pants, with an orange stripe. He also was wearing yellow Air Jordans and a black puffy winter coat.
“To the two people who took this 14 year-old this morning, we are asking them to release the 14-year-old to a place of safety where he can be returned to his family,” Gotell said.
The suspects are described as two black males, six feet tall with thin builds, between the ages of 18 and 22.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Ontario missing reservist found dead in LaSalle Causeway
The OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit found the body of soldier Michal Beaman on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Beaman was found at the mouth of the Cataraqui River, just south of the LaSalle Causeway near the Royal Military College.
The Kingston Police, OPP officers and a group of military members all joined around a blue tarp at the side of the water Wednesday afternoon while several officers lifted what appeared to be the body of Michal Beaman from the river. He was then placed onto a tarp which was loaded into a Kingston police forensic identification vehicle and taken away.
Beaman was a 22-year-old reservist who went missing sometime last Friday night in Kingston.
“It saddens us deeply to report that the body of Private Michal Beaman was recovered. He was found in the water near the LaSalle Causeway in Kingston, by the Ontario Provincial Police’s underwater search and recovery unit,” read an emailed statement from Cpt. Derek Reid, public affairs officer with Canadian Army Doctrine and Training Centre according to Global News.
Beaman, originally hailed from New Brunswick but had been attending school in Kingston at the Royal Military College since the beginning of January.
The last time Beaman was seen was out with some friends at The Spot, a local Kingston nightclub.
Classmates reported him missing to their chain of command Saturday morning after it was discovered that he hadn’t returned home to the barracks. CFB Kingston began conducting a thorough search for Beaman by Sunday evening. The grounds were being searched by hundreds of military personnel by Monday. The OPP’s underwater and recovery unit joined the search on Tuesday.
Beaman’s aunt, Tracy Brewer, told the unit that he was seen on seen on a security camera around the LaSalle Causeway bridge and the unit primarily stuck to that area.
On Wednesday the ground search was called off by military police and all search efforts were shifted to the water. His body was found later that same afternoon.
Beaman’s next of kin have been notified according to Reid. Beaman’s parents travelled in from New Brunswick overnight Sunday just hours after learning that their son was missing. They continue to assist with the case.
Natalie Beaman described her son as a dedicated reservist. “He was very, very honoured to come and take the course,” Natalie said.
She added that Michal and his classmates “gelled” with him right away. “A real, real, real tight group of guys that are as thick as brothers. And they’re all out there looking for him.”
The cause of his death and other details about the time frame leading up to his death have not been released yet.
Arrest made in Toronto-area serial rapist case
Toronto Police have announced that they have arrested Dipesh Patel, 34, after months of investigating the case of a suspected serial rapist in the Greater Toronto Area.
Patel, who is facing 20 charges related to four different sexual assaults between 2015 and 2019, was arrested in Toronto on November 1 following his last alleged sex crime.
At a press conference earlier today, Supt. Pauline Gray, who is in charge of the Sex Crimes & Homicide units, said the arrest was made possible with the cooperation of the OPP, the Forensic team, and the important role played by the victims.
“Although I am mindful and incredibly proud of the collaboration and tenacity of both teams of investigators who never gave up working on finding the person responsible, I want to speak to the unbelievable commitment on the part of the four survivors who were the victims of these violent crimes,” she said. “It is they who ultimately provided the evidence to catch this man. I am grateful to them for coming forward and trusting us with their stories. Know that you are heroes,” Gray told media.
The last victim gave police the vital piece of information that was needed—Patel’s license plate, which gave police what they needed to make an arrest.
“I can tell you that the reason we are standing here today, the reason he is in custody, is because that survivor had the wherewithal to capture a license plate,” said Supt. Pauline Gray.
The incidents took place in Toronto and Collingwood.
Gray said police announced Patel’s arrest after notifying his alleged victims. She went on to say that she believes Patel was a continued threat to the community, as he was becoming more and more violent with each attack.
“He was learning how to be better at it, how to be elusive,” she said. “There was no doubt in my mind that Mr. Patel would continue to offend.”
Patel has a clean criminal record, and is currently being held in bail court.
The alleged crimes
Patel’s first alleged attack took place in July of 2015 at around 1 a.m. in the Dufferin St. and Rogers Rd. area of Toronto. Patel allegedly approached a 23-year-old woman from behind, was dragged into a laneway “and was sexually assaulted,” police records say. A weapon was allegedly indicated, though not seen.
Patel’s second attack took place on New Years Day on January of 2017 at around 2 a.m. A 17-year-old girl in the Collingwood area was snatched into a vehicle by a man and sexually assaulted, said police. A weapon was again indicated, but not seen. The attack was “notably” more violent, police say.
Patel then allegedly struck again on July 15, 2019 at around 10:30 p.m., when a 28-year-old woman ordered a ride-sharing service at Lakeshore Blvd. near Exhibition Grounds. The woman was duped into thinking she was in her rideshare. Patel then allegedly drove her victim to a parking lot in the Jane St. and Eglington Ave. W. area, sexually assaulting her.
Patel’s last attack allegedly took place on Nov. 1, when a 22-year-old woman was taken from the “Polson St. and Cherry St. area of Toronto to a parking lot and sexually assaulted in a vehicle.”
Violent mentally ill Toronto man escapes for second time this year
A 36-year-old inmate, who police say is violent, has vanished in downtown Toronto. They have named the man as Gashawbeza Kefene, who has escaped once before this occasion.
The police are warning Torontonians to not approach the man. He has been described as 5’9, 170 pounds, with black short hair, and a black beard.
Kefenee was last seen on Nov. 20 in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area. His previous escape occurred in August earlier this year. He escaped from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).
Kefenee is the latest escapee, with other dangerous individuals escaping earlier this year.
