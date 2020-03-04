Alex Trebek updates fans on his battle with cancer
Alex Trebek took a moment to update fans about his health on Wednesday, in a video posted to Twitter. It has been a year since Trebek’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis, which marked the beginning of his treatment.
“The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent,” explained Trebek. “I’m very happy to report that I’ve just reached that marker. Now I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were some good days, but a lot of not so good days,” he continued.
“I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will,” Trebek said of the difficulty he faced during treatment. “There were moments of great pain. Days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned. And sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on.”
He went on to discuss his gratitude for all the support from friends and family that helped him keep his fighting spirit.
“But I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal. A betrayal of my wife and soulmate Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients, who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts of the value of living and hope. And it would certainly have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf.”
“You know my oncologist tried to cheer me up the other day, he said ‘Alex, even though the two-year survival rate is only 7 percent,’ he was certain that one year from now the two of us would be sitting in his office celebrating my second anniversary of survival.”
He finished his update by revealing his plan to stay positive.
“And you know something, if I – no, if we – because so many of us are involved in this same situation, if we take it just one day at a time, with a positive attitude, anything is possible. I’ll keep you posted.”
Trebek, 79, has been the host of Jeopardy since 1984 and is beloved by fans of the show, as seen here, in an emotional moment between the game show host and one of its contestant.
Rush Limbaugh has advanced lung cancer
American broadcasting legend and conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh has just announced on his radio program that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.
The Hill’s Joe Concha tweeted out the terrible news Monday afternoon. According to Concha, Limbaugh says that “there will be days he won’t be able to be there due to treatment.”
Limbaugh is the host of the radio program The Rush Limbaugh Show which has been airing since 1988. He is 69-years-old.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Couple wins lottery—son is declared cancer-free three days later
English couple John and Allison McDonald have had some very good luck recently.
The couple from County Durham won $2.6-million in the U.K. National Lottery last week. Their luck did not stop there as their 15-year-old son Ewan was declared cancer-free only three days later.
John is 62-years-old and worked as a security officer while Allison, 49, worked at an optician’s office. John figured he was doing well after he matched a couple of numbers and thought he was going to win a lucky dip but he eventually matched the full 6 numbers to win the 2.6-million.
In the days to come, the family received news that their son was no longer plagued with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Ewan was undergoing chemotherapy for most of 2019.
After the couple’s amazing luck they have decided to retire and have left behind the constant worrying of their son’s cancer.
John told the BBC, “It is just like all of our lifelong dreams came true in the space of three days.”
“What a start to 2020. Everyone always dreams of winning the lottery at Christmas and talks about how amazing this would be, but Allison and I never believed it would happen to us—and it has”
“And then to receive news that Ewan’s latest scans are all clear is just truly amazing. We are so thankful. 2020 is certainly looking like being one amazing year for the three of us,” he said.
Allison noted, “This is just the most amazing feeling ever.”
WATCH: Alex Trebek gets emotional with contestant's surprise tribute
Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy!, is a revered icon globally. His game show has been making us all smarter for years.
However, Monday’s episode may have brought many fans to tears. It almost brought Trebek to tears too, as a matter of fact.
During the “Final Jeopardy” round, contestant Dhruv Gaur wrote, “We love you Alex!” using a heart instead of the word “love.” It triggered an emotional reaction from Trebek.
Before the show, Trebek announced that he would be re-entering treatment for pancreatic cancer.
Gaur’s “wrong” answer left him with $5 in his account. “That’s very kind of you, thank you,” said the Trebek, his voice cracking.
Gaur later took to Twitter to explain his reasoning.
The video of this kindhearted incident has garnered millions of views, with 63,000 likes and close to 13,000 retweets on Twitter.
“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek may leave the show due to ongoing cancer battle
Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who has hosted the show for 35 years, has just revealed that he requires additional rounds of chemotherapy to combat his pancreatic cancer reports Global News.
The 79-year-old was diagnosed in early March with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, a particularly deadly disease with a slim nine-percent survival rate. In May, he reported that he was doing very well saying “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory… Some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”
Despite the initial success in treatment, Trebek recently stated that he has been urged by his doctors to undergo more treatment for his cancer after he saw a large amount of weight loss and his “numbers went sky high”. He also says that he now suffers from sores inside his mouth, a symptom of his chemotherapy which hurts his enunciation and he can now hear himself slurring words on Jeopardy!
Trebek has managed to stay positive and told Global News that “I will keep doing it (the show) as long as my skills do not diminish, and they have started to diminish,” he revealed about his future as the game show’s host.
Trebek went on to add that “I’m not afraid of dying,” and “I’m 79 years old. So, hey, I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life. I know that.”
