Alex Trebek updates fans on his battle with cancer 

Alex Trebek took a moment to update fans about his health on Wednesday, in a video posted to Twitter. It has been a year since Trebek’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis, which marked the beginning of his treatment.

“The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent,” explained Trebek. “I’m very happy to report that I’ve just reached that marker. Now I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were some good days, but a lot of not so good days,” he continued.

“I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will,” Trebek said of the difficulty he faced during treatment. “There were moments of great pain. Days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned. And sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on.”

He went on to discuss his gratitude for all the support from friends and family that helped him keep his fighting spirit.

“But I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal. A betrayal of my wife and soulmate Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients, who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts of the value of living and hope. And it would certainly have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf.”

“You know my oncologist tried to cheer me up the other day, he said ‘Alex, even though the two-year survival rate is only 7 percent,’ he was certain that one year from now the two of us would be sitting in his office celebrating my second anniversary of survival.”

He finished his update by revealing his plan to stay positive.

“And you know something, if I – no, if we – because so many of us are involved in this same situation, if we take it just one day at a time, with a positive attitude, anything is possible. I’ll keep you posted.”

Trebek, 79, has been the host of Jeopardy since 1984 and is beloved by fans of the show, as seen here, in an emotional moment between the game show host and one of its contestant.