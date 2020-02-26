Air Canada suspends flights to China until April 10
As the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to rise, Air Canada has decided to suspend flights between Canada and the Chinese mainland, according to CBC News.
On Tuesday, Canada’s largest airline made the announcement that the company will be cancelling the Shanghai and Beijing flights until April 10. Their original plan was to ground flights throughout February after non-essential travel to China was advised against by the federal government.
A statement from the airline states, “Air Canada will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada and Global Affairs and will adjust its schedule as appropriate.”
Direct flights are usually directed to Shanghai and Beijing from Montreal, Vancouver and the company’s largest hub in Toronto.
Daily flights from Toronto to Hong Kong have also been suspended by Air Canada until April 30 because of low demand. They said that they will make space on their Vancouver to Hong Kong non-stop flights for customers who have already booked flights.
On Tuesday, at the House of Commons, Canada’s Health Minister Patty Hajdu noted that “strict” measures are being taken by Canada. She added that there are now at least 35 countries with the deadly virus.
“Those measures are less effective and it’s time to turn our attention and our resources to making sure we’re prepared on the domestic stage,” said Hajdu.
She added that though Canada does not have many cases of the virus at the moment but that doesn’t mean that the country is in the clear.
Hajdu said that consular support will be given to the Canadians who are still in Iran but it is unlikely that they will be evacuated at this point.
“We should be clear that repatriation efforts are limited at this point. It’s difficult at this point to commit to an ongoing repatriation process. You have to remember that it takes a lot of resources and the resources have to be focused in terms of our domestic response,” said Hajdu.
“It’s important for Canadians to realize this may cause disruptions in their lives.”
On Monday, Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam said that officials are making preparations for a possible pandemic. The epidemic has been declared a global health emergency by The World Health Organization (WHO).
The South Korea travel advisory has been increased by Global Affairs Canada (GAC) after close to 1,000 reported cases. GAC is asking travellers to use a “high degree of caution” when travelling there.
Italy has now reported 320 cases of the virus and the global count has reached approximately 80,000.
GAC also released a travel advisory for Italy on Tuesday telling travellers to “practice special precautions.”
The advisory says, “COVID-19 can spread from person to person, and in Italy cases have been confirmed in multiple regions in the north of the country. Sustained community spread of the virus is being reported. This means it is unknown how or where some people became infected, and the spread is ongoing.”
A statement was issued today by Tam noting that the risk in Canada is still low. She added that the 195 passengers of the evacuation flight out of China who were held under quarantine in Trenton have now been released.
The flight arrived in Canada two weeks ago from Wuhan, China and none of the passengers showed symptoms of the virus.
“As a result, they pose no risk to others and can return to their usual activities,” said Tam’s statement.
“I would like to thank the repatriated Canadians and their families for their patience, cooperation and contribution to public health. They have been through a stressful experience and I urge everyone to treat them with respect and compassion.”
BREAKING: 5th person with coronavirus in Toronto confirmed
Another person in Toronto has been deemed the 5th presumptive case of the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 in the city, according to Ontario health officials who made a statement on Wednesday.
This comes on the heels of Sunday’s news that a Montreal-to-Vancouver passenger tested positive for coronavirus on an Air Canada plane that flew on Valentine’s Day.
A statement released Wednesday morning revealed that a woman in her 60s who went to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre’s emergency department on Feb. 24 showed symptoms. She also had a travel history to Iran, where just yesterday news broke that the health minister of that country contracted the virus after saying it was contained there.
“As per established infection prevention and control protocols, the patient was cared for at the hospital using all appropriate precautions, including being isolated as she was tested for COVID-19,” reads part of the statement.
The woman was then sent home from the hospital and ordered to stay quarantined at home.
Toronto Public Health is investigating who the woman has been in contact with recently to ensure she hasn’t infected anyone else.
The virus sample has not yet been officially confirmed as the test results are being examined at the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.
Top doctors have warned that Canadians should be prepared for a possible pandemic in Canada as the virus continues to evade containment.
Canadians should prepare for coronavirus as potential PANDEMIC, say leading doctors
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Theresa Tam has said that the coronavirus will be nearly impossible to contain if the virus were to continue spreading internationally at the rate that it is.
Tam also said that Canadian businesses and individuals should prepare for an outbreak on near-pandemic levels, should that be the case.
“We are coming to similar conclusions,” said Dr. Vera Etches to the Ottawa Citizen Monday. “It looks like it is going to be more and more difficult to contain this virus and it may well evolve into a pandemic. That would change the efforts to contain every last case and contact.”
Etches, who serves as Ottawa’s top health officer, gave some basic steps that concerned citizens should follow—such as stockpiling non-perishable goods and needed prescriptions.
“Imagine if someone was ill for a week. What would you need?”
Dr. Tam went on to say that the risk of the virus becoming uncontainable has increased sharply since rapidly spreading in countries outside of China. “The window for containment is closing. These signs are worrisome.”
Within the country, both Ontario and British Columbia have confirmed that the virus has spread once again, with Ontario having briefly been coronavirus free after the first three cases were considered clear. In total, there are 11 cases of the novel virus in Canada.
Health officials are most recently tracking a woman in her 20s in Toronto who recently travelled to China, along with a Vancouver woman who recently travelled to Iran by way of Montreal. A man close to the woman also contracted the virus.
Iran is the latest country to endure a coronavirus induced panic. The Middle Eastern country now has 13 confirmed deaths, according to government figures.
In Europe, Italy is also in the midst of an outbreak, as 12 communities have been put on lockdown and a popular Venice carnival has been cancelled following six deaths from the disease.
Canada has so far been successful in the virus’s overall containment, being able to quickly identify and isolate those who’ve contracted the virus.
Dr. Tam believes getting out of winter, a high season for the spread of disease would be a big help for the country.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected nearly 80,000 people, with over 77,000 of the cases in China. Of the 2,618 deaths, only 23 have been outside of China, in 30 countries.
Iran's deputy health minister confirms he has coronavirus after saying country had virus contained
The deputy health minister of Iran announced that he has been infected with coronavirus and isolated himself after experiencing a fever. Iraj Harirchi posted the news via a video on his social media. This announcement comes shortly after Harirchi spoke at a press conference in which he downplayed the spread of the virus in Iran and said that mass quarantines were unnecessary.
Surrounding nations such as Afghanistan, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman recently reported their first new coronavirus cases. All the people who were infected were returning from Iran, according to The Guardian.
A flight departing from Tehran to Istanbul on Tuesday had a total of 17 passengers aboard who were reported to have higher than average temperatures, forcing Turkey to reroute the plane to its capital, Ankara.
This news confirms the wide-spread fears in Iran that coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout parts of the country.
“I wanted to tell you that I got corona,” said Harirchi. “I had a fever yesterday. The tests came back positive last night. I isolated myself. Just a few moments ago, I was told that the final test came. I’ll start taking medicine. Generally, I feel fine. I just felt a bit tired, I had a fever, and it will drop.
“Be sure with the effort of the medical staff and ministry of health headed by the [health minister] and with your support and the state and military within the coming weeks, we’ll be victorious against this virus.
“We’ll defeat corona. Be assured. I’m saying this deep from my heart. This virus is democratic, and it doesn’t distinguish between poor and rich or statesman and an ordinary citizen.
“Many might get infected, but we have enough effective medicine, take care of yourselves. Take care of the nurses and doctors who work heroically.”
The country announced four new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. Iran has been forced to shut down many of their schools and universites in certain major cities while other nations in the Middle East have closed their borders from Iran and shut down pilgramage routes to and from.
Meanwhile, Turkey diverted a plane from Tehran, which had been destined for Istanbul, to its capital Ankara, after 17 passengers were reported to have higher than average temperatures.
Canada preparing pandemic response plan for coronavirus
As the number of coronavirus cases rises in Canada the country is preparing for a possible pandemic according to CBC News.
Theresa Tam, the Chief Public Health Officer said that the virus is quickly becoming more threatening. The virus—now referred to as COVID-19—has mostly been contained in Hubei, China where it began but Tam noted that it is now spreading person-to-person in many countries.
“These signs are concerning, and they mean that the window of opportunity for containment … for stopping the global spread of the virus, is closing,” said Tam
“It also tells countries like Canada, that have been able to manage and detect cases so far, that we have to prepare across governments, across communities, and as families and individuals, in the event of more widespread transmission in our community.”
The outbreak has been declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). They have not yet declared the virus a pandemic.
Tam added that the trajectory of the virus is still unknown and cases could have occurred in countries that lack the proper technology to diagnose the sick and contain the virus.
A pandemic response plan was developed by Canada in 2009. The plan includes research that is meant to eventually develop a vaccine. Tam also said that Canada will have a similar approach to its preparations whether the virus is declared a pandemic by WHO or not.
On Monday, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said, “As the window closes in terms of stopping the global spread, as we watch the WHO assess whether or not this is a full pandemic, obviously our attention turns more toward our domestic preparedness and what Canada can do to make sure our system and structures are ready for a change in our own population.”
According to the WHO, there are 77,362 reported cases of coronavirus and 2,618 deaths.
Outside of China, there are 2,074 cases and 23 deaths. Ten of the cases are in Canada.
WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that it is encouraging that the amount of cases in China is dropping.
The epidemic was at its worst from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 and the number of cases started to decline after that.
“For the moment, we are not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus, and we are not witnessing large-scale severe disease or death,” said Tedros.
“Does this virus have pandemic potential? Absolutely it has. Are we there yet? From our assessment, not yet.”
Tedros added that calling the outbreak a pandemic may bring unnecessary fear.
So far, Canada has done a good job of containing the virus and detecting imported cases.
Tam said that there will be enhanced border control measures. Travellers arriving in Canada who are experiencing symptoms that resemble the flu will be asked to self-isolate.
