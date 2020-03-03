Eight-year-old BC boy wins $200 in weed at hockey tournament
A young boy playing in a hockey tournament over the weekend won a gift basket full of cannabis products in British Columbia. So of course, you already know it was some of that good BC bud.
The Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association put together a tournament complete with raffle prizes afterwards, according to Fresh Daily.
The boy used his $10 worth of raffle tickets to bid on a gift basket valued at $200. It was filled with various kinds of chocolate, however these weren’t just any old chocolates—they were laced with that sticky-icky dank marijuana, unbeknownst to the boy of course.
The grandfather of the boy, Kieth Redl told CTV News, “Each team is usually responsible for putting a gift basket or prize package together with a minimum value of $50.” Typically, the gift baskets would contain more family-friendly items such as tickets to the movies, board games, popcorn and non-marijuana candy.
Redl, a retired police officer, was less than thrilled with the trippy outcome, “There is no place for drugs at a child’s hockey tournament.”
Some people felt it was right to blame the Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association, however they defended the prize in a statement released to the press.
“The raffle winner was told the basket contained cannabis products and was given the option of not accepting the prize,” the statement said, referring to Redl’s adult son, 8, who picked up the basket. “The winner chose to take the prize, their identification was checked to ensure they were of legal age (19+), and the donor then delivered the basket to the winners.”
Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys
The former coach of a youth badminton team in Victoria has been sentenced to eight years after being convicted of eight charges of sexual assault according to CTV News.
Harry Sadd pleaded guilty to the charges of sexually assaulting multiple young boys between the late 1970s to the early 1980s.
On Monday, the 74-year old received an eight-year sentence. He only has to serve six years and eight months of the sentence because he received credit for time served.
One of his victims said that Sadd repeatedly abused him from the ages of 9 to 15. One of the incidents took place during a camping trip that Sadd took him on. The victim is now 51-years-old.
Three men provided victim impact statements to the Victoria courtroom last month.
It was argued by lawyers for the Crown that Sadd used his position of trust to groom the young boys. The court also heard from the Crown that alcohol was given to some of the victims.
The Crown asked for Sadd to receive 10 years in prison and 20 years on the sex offender registry.
According to Sadd’s defence counsel, his history was examined by a forensic psychologist for about 30 years.
It was reported by Dr. Mel Stangland that throughout the years, Sadd previously showed a sexually violent path but has not committed sexual assault in 30 years.
Sadd disclosed all of his offences to the forensic psychologist who noted that Sadd regrets his actions.
He added that Sadd was a low-risk re-offender.
Journalist shames Miracle on Ice hockey team for supporting Trump
A writer for the Sacramento Bee, Macros Breton, is taking the stunning and brave position of denouncing the 1980 U.S. hockey team whose victory against Soviet Russia ushered in a new age of American patriotism.
At the height of the Cold War, the United States team somehow managed to eke out a victory against the then-unstoppable Soviet team, bringing home the gold at the 1980 Winter Olympics. It was a hard-fought triumph that the writer himself says instilled in him a patriotic spirit that was under siege following the disaster of the Vietnam War, the resignation of Richard Nixon, and the failure to rescue American hostages in the U.S. Embassy in Iran.
This sense of patriotism was, to the writer’s mind, all well and good until the players who brought home the “Miracle on Ice” (as it was called) appeared at a Trump rally wearing red Make America Great Again hats. Their decisive victory against the Russians be damned—they made the sin of siding with the President, who according to Breton has done much to divide America. Never mind the media.
“When I saw the image of the team as old white men wearing red hats next to Trump, the spell was finally broken. The shelf life for this fantasy had run out for me,” writes Breton. “These guys didn’t represent a unifying force in America. They represent a certain way of thinking in America that has only hardened and become weaponized. And those of us who thought we were in the big tent of patriotism when we were cheering those guys were clearly mistaken.”
According to Breton, the miracle they performed on ice wasn’t a miracle at all but a “lucky win” that “spawned a myth”—one that “died” when they voiced their support for President Trump.
“It was a lucky win that spawned a myth that died when the red hats came out and the truth was revealed,” he writes.
It’s all very melodramatic.
It’s telling that the writer spends much of his time complaining about how conservatives mock LeBron James—discounting the reasons why he receives such criticism. Breton complains that LeBron is told to “shut up and dribble” by the Fox News crowd.
Never mind the fact that LeBron told his teammates and the Rockets manager to basically shut up and dribble when they dared to speak up on his primary benefactor, China, and its treatment of the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.
Breton also trashes Trump and his supporters for criticizing U.S. women’s soccer champion Megan Rapinoe for “speaking her mind about pay equity for female athletes.” Here’s a news flash: male and female athletes are paid based on endorsements and sponsorships. If the women’s soccer team can’t get those big Coca Cola and Adidas sponsors, then they don’t get to complain about how they don’t get paid as much as the men who do.
But why does Rapinoe get criticized, anyway? It’s certainly not for her call for pay equity. It’s her attitude—the same kind exhibited by LeBron James and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, who for no reason other than to court controversy, mocked Donald Trump and Mike Pence. It’s tit for tat. They clearly have supporters in the media and acting like the President has this special power to bully these athletes when his voice is only about as loud as the media’s willing to broadcast it, just as it broadcasts theirs, means that any unfair playing field is entirely the fault of the media.
Breton complains that the “stick to sports” mantra only seems to apply to people who criticize the president and that it’s unfair that the “Miracle on Ice” players get to skate by without so much as a blink. Last I checked, they aren’t active athletes seeking sponsorships for their teams. They are, in the words of the author himself, “old white men.”
It’s as if LeBron and other anti-Trump athletes can do no wrong, but God forbid some “old white men” express their support for the president.
Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC
Firefighters in BC are working to put out a fire that began at a CN Rail building in Prince Rupert according to CBC News.
The fire broke out early Sunday afternoon close to the Kwinitsa station.
About 70 people congregated on a hill close to the fire as firefighters worked to douse the flames.
Further details about the state of the fire have not yet been provided by the Prince Rupert Fire Department.
WATCH: Sidney Crosby's 'Golden Goal' happened 10 years ago today
Ten years ago, on Feb. 28, the Canadian men’s Olympic hockey team won an overtime victory over Team USA to win gold in the Vancouver 2010 Olympics.
Sidney Crosby scored the “golden goal” to win the game 3-2 which resulted in millions of Canadians jubilantly celebrating.
The game was the most viewed hockey game since the 1980 Olympics where the US claimed gold. It was reported by CTV that 26.5 million Canadian’s viewed the game or part of it.
The game aired live on nine different television networks, in eight languages, and became a great moment in Canadian history.
