$10 million in cocaine and meth seized by Police in Alberta 

Last month, Calgary police worked with the Drumheller RCMP to seize approximately $10 million worth of drugs including cocaine and methamphetamine from a drug trafficker according to CTV News.

In November of 2019, police were given a tip that a Calgary man was possibly involved in transporting drugs across the country. An investigation later took place involving the Gang Enforcement Team.

The suspect was pulled over close to Drumheller, Alberta before being pulled into custody on January 30.

When searching the vehicle, police found:

46.9 kg of cocaine with an estimated wholesale value of $2.4 million and about $4.69 million in street value

47.5 kg of crystal meth valued at an estimated $2.38 million—$4.75 million in street value

Calgary resident, Jacob Cody Neumann has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The 33-year-old is scheduled to make an appearance in court on February 7.

CPS Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant said, “Drug traffickers be warned—police agencies from across this country are working together to identify, locate and arrest those who traffic in illicit substances causing significant harm to our communities.”

“Drugs fuel violent crime and investigations such as this address both the drugs and the associated violence. We are committed to working with our policing partners to address enforcement, and with our community partners to support prevention and intervention initiatives for vulnerable Calgarians.”

